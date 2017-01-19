Ashley Greene Won't Be Getting Married in 2017

Ashley Greene is a beaming bride-to-be.
The 29-year-old actress shined in a sequined Jeffrey Dodd dress at the 2017 People's Choice Awards in L.A. Wednesday. The outing marked her first red carpet appearance since Paul Khoury proposed in December. "It's exciting. This is such a fun award show to be at," Greene told E! News' Zuri Hall. "It's very exciting for the people, because they got to vote. I'm stoked."
Greene was on hand to present the award for Favorite Action Movie Actor, which went to Robert Downey Jr. Before she headed inside the Microsoft Theater, though, Hall had to ask about her dazzling engagement ring. "We knew we were going to get married, and we kind of discussed what type of ring [I liked]. I basically was like, 'This is what I hate, so this is the way not to go.' He's very artistic and really romantic, so he actually flew in the diamond, then made the band, and then had someone else put it together. A lot of time and thought [went into it]."
Don't expect to see Greene and Khoury swapping vows in the next 12 months, though. "I want to enjoy the engagement, and I feel like if tried to plan a wedding before the end of this year it would just get stressful. I just don't want it to be that at all. I'm just going to enjoy it, you know?" she said. "I know it's coming, and then we'll enjoy be married and that whole bit. I think this year we really want to focus on our careers and kind of starting to build our life together."
Greene wasn't kidding when she said 2017 is going to be a busy year. In addition to appearing in the DirecTV series Rogue, she has two movies in the pipeline: Accident Man and Antiquities.
