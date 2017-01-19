Kesha Breaks Down in Tears Talking About Dr. Luke Legal Battle: "It Is Definitely a Mind F--k"

Kesha got emotional as she recalled her ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke in a rare on-camera interview.

Speaking to Viceland's music show NOISEY last May, the singer called the ordeal, which has been going on for more than two years and has stalled her music career, a "mind f--k."

"When you work really hard at something, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating," she said. "I worked my ass off for a lot of years to be able to do it. Like, I'd sing backup vocals and like, the first couple of songs I was on, I didn't get credit but I didn't give a f--k 'cause I just like had this like, one vision. So once you earn that and like, make that happen, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating. It is like definitely a mind f--k."