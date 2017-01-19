Amber Rose & Baby Dream Kardashian Pose for Sweet Selfie

Dream Kardashian recently got some prime bonding time with her Auntie Muva!
Amber Rose posted on her Instagram page late Wednesday a selfie of her with the 2-month-old baby girl, Rob Kardashian's only child and daughter with Blac Chyna. The glamour models are BFFs.
"Beautiful @Dream #AuntieMuva," Rose wrote.
The baby wore a pink bodysuit with an owl and the words "I Will Always Love You" printed on it, while Rose wore a maroon hoodie, black baseball cap and gold "Amber" necklace.
She had met the baby in the hospital just after Chyna gave birth to her via C-section in November. Rose brought along her son Sebastian, 3, who played with Chyna's son King Cairo, 4.
"The baby looks exactly like Rob," Rose told TMZ at the time. "And she's gorgeous."
Rob and Chyna have often posted photos and videos of their daughter on Snapchat.
The pair recently got over a turbulent time following the birth of their child. They had an explosive fight before the holidays and later made up. They recently made their first joint celebrity appearance since Dream's birth, at a strip nightclub event in New York City. Rob and Chyna traveled to the city alone and soon returned to Los Angeles.