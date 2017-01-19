Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Cross Paths for the First Time Since He Started Dating Selena Gomez

It was bound to happen at some point...Bella Hadid and The Weeknd ran into each other for the first time following the "Starboy" singer's kissing photos with Selena Gomez.

The former couple were both in attendance at a Madison Square Garden memorial concert in honor of A$AP Yams, who passed away two years ago on Wednesday.

The Weeknd hit the stage to perform among a slew of famous names for the event, including Schoolboy Q, French Montana, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and more. Hadid showed up with Kendall Jenner, who was likely there to support her rumored beau, A$AP Rocky.