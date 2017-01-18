Blake Shelton Gushes Over the "Hottest Date" Gwen Stefani at the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Blake Shelton is having one cool night in Los Angeles.

As The Voice coach headed to the Microsoft Theater for the 2017 People's Choice Awards Wednesday evening, he was looking forward to debuting his newest song, "Every Time I Hear That Song."

But as it turns out, there was so much more to come!

When the "Honey Bee" singer ended up winning two awards including Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album, Blake couldn't help but give a shout-out to girlfriend Gwen Stefani.