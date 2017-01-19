Sundance Film Festival 2017: The Insider's Party Guide

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Alright, people, it's that time of year again—time to get out your snow threads (and your liver) ready for what's bound to be another epic Sundance Film Festival.
But while technically it's the films that bring us to Park City, Utah, year after year, we wouldn't want you to miss all of the celeb-packed parties either! We'd call them hot spots, but...even with all the A-listers, it's gonna be freezing!
Friday, Jan. 20th
4 p.m.: SundanceTV & The Hollywood Reporter Kickoff Party
Celebs: Robert Redford
7 p.m.: Maven Pictures with Stella Artois celebrate Novitiate
Celebs: Dianna Agron, Margaret Qualley, Julianne Nicholson, Morgan Saylor, Maddie Hasson, Liana Liberato, Rebecca Dayan, Eline Powell, Chelsea Lopez
8 p.m.: ChefDance Dinner Series with chef Shawn McClain
9 p.m.: Chase Sapphire Hosts The Big Sick Premiere Party
Celebs: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano
10 p.m.: J. Crew, Vulture and New York Magazine host The Official Person to Person After Party at Rock & Reilly's
Celebs: Abbi Jacobson, Tavi Gevinson, Philip Baker Hall, Bene Coopersmith, George Sample III
11 p.m.: Star Thrower Entertainment and 141 Entertainment with Stella Artois celebrate Ingrid Goes West
Celebs: Aubrey Plaza, Matt Spicer, Jared Ian Goldman, Lizzie O'Shea
11 p.m.: TAO Park City Presented by Tequila Don Julio at the Yard with DJ sets by Vice and Equal
Saturday, January 21st
4 p.m.: NYLON x Dream Hollywood Apres Ski
Celebs: We're not allowed to say (which obviously says it all)
5 p.m.: BMW & Golf Digest Studios Present The Getaway Premiere Party at Rock & Reily's
Celebs: Kate Upton, Justin Verlander
8 p.m.: ChefDance Dinner Series with chef Brian Malarkey
9 p.m.: Kia Supper Suite Hosts Bushwick Reception at newly opened Firewood restaurant with Chef John Murcko and specialty cocktails Maestro Dobel Tequilla
Celebs: Brittany Snow, Dave Bautista
9 p.m.: Yacht Rock Party featuring live music from Yacht Rock Schooner and a set by DJ Johnny Knight
9 p.m.: Macro and Zeal with Stella Artois celebrate Mudbound
Celebs: Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund
9:30 p.m.: AWESOMENESS Films celebrates Before I Fall with Music by Tiesto
10 p.m.: WGN America celebrates its second season of Underground
Celebs:John Legend, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge
11 p.m.: Acura hosts Wind River Reception
Celebs: Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Martin Sensmeier, Taylor Sheridan
11 p.m.: TIDAL and Vulture Party at Rock & Reilly's
11 p.m.: TAO Park City Presented by Tequila Don Julio at the Yard with Mel Debarge and Devin Lucien
Sunday, January 22nd
12 p.m.: Route One Entertainment Celebrate Landline and Colossal
5 p.m.: Mockingbird Pictures, Sparkhouse Media and Ambi Media Group with Stella Artois celebrate To The Bone
Celebs: Keanu Reeves, Lily Collins, Carrie Preston, Alex Sharp, Lili Taylor, Brooke Smith, Kathryn Prescott, Liana Liberato, Ciara Bravo
7 p.m.: National Geographic and The Sundance Institute Host 2nd Annual Reception
7:30 p.m.: The 2017 Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala Awards Dinner
Celebs: Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Laura Prepon, Carrie Preston
8 p.m.: ChefDance Dinner Series with Chef Edward Lee
9 p.m.: Private evening reception for Mosaic celebrating their films during the festival
9 p.m.: The BlackList and Blumhouse Cocktail Party hosted by Autograph Collection Hotels and Franklin Leonard
11 p.m.: Kia Supper Suite Hosts Columbus Reception at newly opened Firewood restaurant with Chef John Murcko and specialty cocktails Maestro Dobel Tequilla
Celebs: John Cho, Haley Lu Richardson, Michelle Forbes, Rory Culkin, Parker Posey
11 p.m.: TAO Park City Presented by Tequila Don Julio at the Yard with sets by DJ Ruckus
11:30 p.m.: Chase Sapphire Hosts The Polka King Party
Celebs: Jack Black, Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, Willie Garson
And let's not forget to talk lounges. Lounges are typically open daily, from morning till evening, and are filled with lots of stuff to do, beverages to drink, food to eat, people to schmooze with, even get your hair and makeup done etc....
Village at the Lift by AT&T
825 Main Street
WHY: Nobu-hosted dinners, showcase of DIRECTV in the Cabin, AUDIENCE in the Café, and Jeff Vespa's WireImage Studio.
#IndieLounge
710 Main Street
WHY: Presented by the Creative Coalition and home of the Getty Image supported Artists Project
The Hub at Park City Live
427 Main Street
WHY: Marie Claire studio, Tanqueray Gin & Juice bar, and Twitter is doing a live chat interacting with fans
SPG Amex & LA Times HQ Lounge
314 Main Street
WHY: Exclusive events and cocktails
The Plexus Lodge
WHY: Collider.com's interview studio and daily film talent panels
The EcoLuxe Lounge
255 Main Street
WHY: Farm-to-table buffet and swag
Tone it Up's Wellness Lounge
625 Main Street
WHY: Massages, blowouts and braid bar
You're welcome.