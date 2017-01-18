Russell Brand Opens About Becoming a Dad: "It's the Most Wonderful Thing"

Russell Brand may be a dad now, but he's still the same Russell Brand when it comes to his sense of humor.

The 41-year-old British comedian and Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor and fiancée Laura Gallacher welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Mabel, in November.

When asked what is the best thing about being a dad, Brand told ITV News Wednesday, "I think it's to have something outside of yourself that's more important than you, other than West Ham United."

Brand, a longtime fan of the West Ham United F.C. soccer team, said fatherhood is "the most wonderful thing" and a "wonderful experience" and agreed he looks at the future and the world in a different way now.

"In some ways, I do," he said.