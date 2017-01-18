Jennifer Lopez & Drake Enjoy Another Date Night—and Are They Getting More Serious?

Things appear to be heating up between Jennifer Lopez and Drake.
The two enjoyed an intimate date night on the rooftop terrace at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood Tuesday night. A source told E! News exclusively Wednesday the two "are not seeing anyone else but each other."
"Drake is in it all the way," the source said. "J.Lo is peddling slower but still really enjoys his fun and loving company."
The source also said the rapper has even met Lopez's 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme, adding, "He is not fazed by her having kids. He loves kids and is sweet with them."
BKNY / AKM-GSI
Lopez and Drake, who have spotted out together several times in recent weeks, have not commented on their relationship. Romance rumors sparked last month and were fueled further just before the New Year's holiday when they both posted a photo of themselves embracing. Drake gifted Lopez a $100,000 necklace on New Year's Eve.
On Tuesday, the two arrived at Catch LA separately for their date. Once inside, they only had eyes for each other.
"They were acting very cute and couple-y," another source told E! News. "They were extremely nice to the staff and really enjoyed themselves."
During the dinner, Drake was also spotted admiring a nearby billboard for his whiskey company, Virginia Black, featuring his dad and R&B singer Dennis Graham, E! News has learned.
Other celebrities spotted at Catch LA that night included Leonardo DiCaprio, his longtime friend Tobey Maguire, his The Revenant and Inception co-star Lukas Haas, his Romeo + Juliet co-star Vinny Laresca, Victor Cruz, Scott Disick, Tyler Perry, Tony Gonzalez and Reggie Bush, another source said.
Earlier this month, E! News learned Drake is "completely falling for J.Lo" and that while the two are "taking things as slow as they could," "a relationship may be in the works between them."
"This is the first girl besides Rihanna in a while that he is really into," an insider said. "Drake is looking for a relationship and something solid."