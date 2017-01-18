Paris Jackson Gives Old Hollywood Vibes in New Photo Shoot as She Joins the Ranks of Celebrity Kids Who Model

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson is taking the high-fashion modeling road.

E! News can confirm the 18-year-old headed to Paris this week for an editorial fashion shoot, stepping into her father's footsteps by taking on the spotlight in front of the camera. She looked perfect modeling old Hollywood glam, wearing an all-white ensemble with platinum blonde locks and red lips, which we can't help but find reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.

In fact, the shoot took place at the Esplanade du Trocadero and appeared to be set with a World War II theme as she posed beside soldiers, holding up an American flag and a French flag while the men flashed peace signs.