Tyler Perry to Get Humanitarian Award at 2017 People's Choice Awards, Plus Find Out Who's Attending

Doug Meszler/PacificCoastNews
Tyler Perry is set to receive a special honor at the 2017 People's Choice Awards , which will feature a star-studded guest list and the start of a new beginning for Fifth Harmony.
The actor, writer and producer will be presented with the fifth annual People's Choice Award for Favorite Humanitarian at Wednesday's ceremony.
"Perry was chosen as this year's honoree in recognition of his efforts to change lives all over the world for the better," organizers said in a statement. "With the help of the Tyler Perry Foundation he has donated millions of dollars to organizations such as Feeding America, the NAACP, Charity Water, among others, all in effort to help eradicate homelessness, support civil rights causes and aid survivors of devastating natural disasters such as the earthquake in Haiti and Hurricane Katrina."
"What I try to do about life and what I'm trying to do is be a balance-keeper, meaning that when I hear something dark or see something that's wrong or terrible or something that I really have no control over and I can't really do anything about, what I would do is if I see something like that on the news is I would try to do something kind for someone to keep some balance in the world," Perry said in a video posted on his Instagram page Tuesday.
People's Choice Awards sponsor Enterprise Rent-A-Car is donating $100,000 to Perry's charity of choice, the Global Medical Relief Fund for Children.
The previous recipients of the People's Choice Award for Favorite Humanitarian are Ellen DeGeneres, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Hudson and Sandra Bullock.
Cliff Lipson/CBS
Joel McHale is hosting the 2017 People's Choice Awards, which will feature the first official performance from Fifth Harmony since Camila Cabello exited the girl group a month ago. Blake Shelton will also perform.
The other celebrities set to attend includeAli Larter, Ashley Greene, Bill Paxton, Cameron Dallas, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Damon Wayans, Dax Shepard, DJ Khaled, Ellen DeGeneres, Fred Armisen, G-Eazy, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jamie Chung, Jennifer Lopez, Jordana Brewster, Justin Timberlake, Kaitlin Olson, Karina Smirnoff, Kate Beckinsale, Ken Jeong, Kristen Bell, Leighton Meester, Luke Hemsworth, Molly Shannon, Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr., Ruby Rose, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Tom Hanks, Tyler Posey, Victoria Justice, Wilmer Valderrama and the casts of Baby Daddy, Fuller House, Man With a Plan—Matt LeBlanc's new sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, The Great Indoors and This Is Us.
The 2017 People's Choice Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday on 9 p.m. ET on CBS.