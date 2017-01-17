Teen Wolf Finally Reveals Stiles' First Name and It's Definitely Unexpected

Mischief managed.
Teen Wolf finally solved one of its biggest mysteries in the Jan. 17 episode, finally revealing Stiles' (Dylan O'Brien) real first name, and it's safe to say it was definitely unexpected. Warning, spoilers ahead!
In Tuesday night's episode, Sheriff Stilinski FINALLY remembered he has a son, revealing that son's name in the process: "I have a son. His name is Mieczyslaw Stilinski."
That's right, Stiles' real name is Mieczyslaw. Unusual? Yes. Unexpected? For sure. So where did the inspiration for the huge reveal come from?
"I was looking for a Polish name that was incredibly difficult to both spell and pronounce. Mieczyslaw sounded like ‘mischief,'" showrunner Jeff Davis explained to Entertainment Weekly. "It seemed like a perfect word to describe Stiles. Both as a mischievous child and equally misbehaved adult."
In the episode, Sheriff Stilinski went on to reveal that Stiles' used to mispronounce his own name as "mischief," which became his nickname for a bit. All together now: Awww!
Per our very brief Google search adventure, Mieczyslaw has two parts that derive from the Slavic terms for "sword" and "glory." Hm...could that be a clue heading into Teen Wolf's final run of episodes?
