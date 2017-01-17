Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky Shop for Diamond Jewelry With Tyga and Kylie Jenner in New York City

Retail therapy never hurt anyone, especially if it's near New York City's diamond district.

While enjoying another trip in the Big Apple Tuesday, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner decided to stop by Ovadia & Sons and Rafaello & Co. for some afternoon shopping.

But as it turns out, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars brought along a couple of close guy friends for the special trip.

An eyewitness told E! News Kendall and A$AP Rocky hung out in the Rafaello & Co.'s SoHo store for about 45 minutes where they bought an assortment of jewelry and fashion items.

"They were helping each other pick stuff out," our source shared with E! News. "Kendall also got fitted for a pair of gloves they're working on for her."