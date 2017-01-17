Kate Middleton Doesn't Believe Prince William Could Run a Marathon, Plus 3 More Times She (Lovingly) Shut Him Down

Who knew?! Kate Middleton has a sassy side.

It's no secret that the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William love poking fun at each other, but over the years, Kate has proven that she's got some serious zingers and one-liners up those Jenny Packham-designed sleeves of hers.

Take for example, the time when Prince George and Princess Charlotte's proud mama scoffed at the thought of her husband running a marathon. The pair stepped out on Tuesday to support their Heads Together mental health campaign, and during the event, British television personality Sean Fletcher told reporters that Kate has major doubts about William's 26-mile aspirations.

"I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime," he shared, before adding, "Then I spoke to Kate and she said, ‘I'll believe it when I see it.'" LOL. You tell 'em, Kate.