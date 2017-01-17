New Girl's Jake Johnson Would Be "Shocked" If Nick and Jess Don't Get Back Together

Six seasons in and the New Girl fanbase is still divided.

The issue at the center of the storm? Whether or not Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) should be a couple or BFFs. Since the Fox hit sitcom began in 2011, Nick and Jess' relationship has seen a lot of ups and downs, inspiring a lot of debate among viewers, something star Jake Johnson knows all too well. At Fox's All-Star Party at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour, Johnson told E! News he's aware that the relationship has "fired up" the fanbase and teased that it will continue to do so.

"I would be shocked if the characters didn't give it another try at some point, from what I've been reading and what I've been talking to people about," Johnson said. "I hope they don't rush it. I hope they don't just try to do a Band-Aid fix and put it together and everything's good."