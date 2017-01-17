New Girl's Jake Johnson Would Be "Shocked" If Nick and Jess Don't Get Back Together

Six seasons in and the New Girl fanbase is still divided.
The issue at the center of the storm? Whether or not Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) should be a couple or BFFs. Since the Fox hit sitcom began in 2011, Nick and Jess' relationship has seen a lot of ups and downs, inspiring a lot of debate among viewers, something star Jake Johnson knows all too well. At Fox's All-Star Party at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour, Johnson told E! News he's aware that the relationship has "fired up" the fanbase and teased that it will continue to do so.
"I would be shocked if the characters didn't give it another try at some point, from what I've been reading and what I've been talking to people about," Johnson said. "I hope they don't rush it. I hope they don't just try to do a Band-Aid fix and put it together and everything's good."
Given their chemistry and history, including a full-blown relationship, breakup and many will-they-or-won't-they moments, Johnson stressed how "important" the storyline is for the show, saying, "I think it's got to be handled right...I think the way they end that is really important for the legacy of the show."
Until then, Nick will continue to date Reagan, played by returning guest star Megan Fox, whom Johnson was quick to gush over...and share a far out fun fact about.
"She's incredibly funny and really pleasure to be around, and a believer in aliens, which is really interesting. That's a real fact," he said. "She's been really fun to have around. I hope she's around for a while because she's a really strong player for the team."
To hear more New Girl scoop from Johnson, including what will happen when Schmidt and Cece move out of the loft, press play on our interview with him above.
New Girl airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.