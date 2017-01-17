Coco and Baby Chanel Escape the Winter Weather and Show Off Their Matching Bikinis by the Pool

Winter may be in full swing, but Coco and baby Chanel are still soaking up the sunshine—in matching swimsuits, of course.

The famous mother-daughter duo showed off their newest coordinating set of blue and black bikinis by the pool on Monday. Like her stylish mama, the 1-year-old tot even donned a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with a bow headband.

"Hanging poolside with my baby girl!" the former reality star wrote of her only child.

As for their enviously sunny location, Coco revealed they were in paradise far away from their native New Jersey cold. "Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. Its 30 degrees back home," she explained to fans.