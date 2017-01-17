Kate Middleton Sports a Floral Frock for Mental Health Charity Meeting

Spring is in the air for Kate Middleton—or at least on her clothes.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a colorful floral frock alongside her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, in honor of their Heads Together mental health campaign, which they spearheaded together a year ago. The royal mother of two paired her elegant daytime ensemble by Erdem with a burgundy clutch and coordinating Tod's leather pumps.

The trio arrived in London to discuss their organization ahead of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon. Heads Together, which coordinates with eight mental health organizations, is the marathon's charity of the year and funds raised in the run will go toward related initiatives. Over the past year, the royal three have championed against mental health stigmas and encouraged constituents throughout the United Kingdom to treat mental and physical well-being equally.

"Mental health matters to each and every one of us. It matters just as much as our physical health," Prince William told attendees. "There are times when, whoever we are, it is hard to cope with challenges—and when that happens being open and honest and asking for help is life-changing."