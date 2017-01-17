Luke Perry Supports His Son "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy at a Wrestling Tournament

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage, Pro Wrestling Sheet/YouTube
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage, Pro Wrestling Sheet/YouTube
If Luke Perry weren't interested in wrestling before, he is now.
The 90210 alum, 50, attended a wrestling match Saturday to support his 19-year-old son Jack Perry, who also goes by "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy while wrestling for Underground Empire Wrestling. Footage of the match shows Luke sitting eagerly in the stands as his curly haired son tackles a competitor. At one point, a seemingly nervous Luke stands up to get closer to the ring.
Proud papa Luke also filmed the entire match on his phone, even when his son was participating in some painful-looking slams.
With Jack's lion mane hair and cat-like reflexes in the ring, it's no surprise why he would choose "Jungle Boy" as his nickname.
When Luke isn't supporting his son's growing wrestling career, he's busy filming The CW's Riverdale, a new show based on the Archie Comics. Luke will play Archie's (K.J. Apa) father in the series, and even though he's taken on the leadership role, he's not giving out too much advice.
"That's not my job," he told E! News at The CW Upfronts in May. "Giving advice isn't my job."
And while he's keeping his tricks close to the vest, he did say he'd be looking out for the cast, telling Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Ashanti Bromfield, Daniel Yang, Irie Hayleau and Ross Butler "to work hard and treat everybody well."
If they don't, his son might be after them!