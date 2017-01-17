Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Don Their Designer Best for Ocean's Eight Cameos

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are gearing up to make sartorial splashes on the big screen.

The reality sisters stepped out in New York City Monday night donning head-to-toe black tie, though it was not just an ordinary evening in the Big Apple for the stars.

Instead, the mogul and model were filming for the upcoming Ocean's Eight, which will reportedly include a scene set at the star-studded Met Gala. In real life, the sisters are staple attendees at the annual event.

Kardashian strutted her show-stopping ensemble on Snapchat with the caption, "Givenchy Details"—a signal to all that even her cameos are not without couture. The mother of two sported a sheer embroidered gown topped with a fur jacket while her younger sister was dressed in a short-sleeved lace number accessorized with diamond studs.