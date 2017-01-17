Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Don Their Designer Best for Ocean's Eight Cameos

AKM-GSI / AKM-GSI
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are gearing up to make sartorial splashes on the big screen.
The reality sisters stepped out in New York City Monday night donning head-to-toe black tie, though it was not just an ordinary evening in the Big Apple for the stars.
Instead, the mogul and model were filming for the upcoming Ocean's Eight, which will reportedly include a scene set at the star-studded Met Gala. In real life, the sisters are staple attendees at the annual event.
Kardashian strutted her show-stopping ensemble on Snapchat with the caption, "Givenchy Details"—a signal to all that even her cameos are not without couture. The mother of two sported a sheer embroidered gown topped with a fur jacket while her younger sister was dressed in a short-sleeved lace number accessorized with diamond studs.
Meanwhile, the list of stars signed on to participate in the project continues to grow with the Met Gala's matriarch, Anna Wintour as well as Katie Holmes.
Holmes confirmed the news at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Friday, explaining, "I'm a fan of all the Ocean's movies. So, I'm happy that it has so many amazing women in it, so many amazing actresses. It's really so much fun being a part of," Holmes told Entertainment Tonight. "I play myself. It's just a cameo."
As for the Vogue maven, she also will reportedly appear in the Met Gala scene, according to Page Six. Designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen are also included in IMDB's cast listing, alluding to a very accurate Met scene in the making.
"For twenty seconds this @Cartier diamond cuff bracelet graced my grubby little wrist and you know what? It felt f--king amazing. #nightshoot #its2AM," she captioned a photo of her bling.
It's a beauty even if it's borrowed, Mindy!
Ocean's Eight will hit theaters on June 8, 2018.