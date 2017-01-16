Kim Kardashian Lunches With Naomi Campbell Upon Returning to New York City After Dubai Trip

It's unclear what exactly the two celebs met to discuss, but something tells us it might have something to do with Campbell's own terrifying experience being robbed in Paris a few years back.

During a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the catwalk queen revealed that she shares an unfortunate connection to Kim, who she described as a "very sweet person."

"I kept mine on the down low, but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris," Campbell shared. "They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, 'Naomi Campbell, we're going to kill you.' I didn't make it so public; I didn't want it to be..."

As for Kardashian, she said, "I very much sympathize with her, and I felt for her right away. I hated hearing these stories that it wasn't true. It was absolutely true and it happened to me, and it's happened to a few other people—but it's not for me to say—who are well-known also."