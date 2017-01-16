Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Diego Luna and Model Suki Waterhouse Pack on the PDA in Mexico

AKM-GSI
It looks like 2017 might have another new celebrity couple on its hands.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Diego Luna and model Suki Waterhouse were spotted packing on the PDA in Tulum, Mexico. Luna and Waterhouse were photographed not only holding hands while going for a romantic stroll, but also kissing. The pairing might come as a surprise to some given their large age gap; Luna is 37 while Waterhouse is 25. Despite the age difference, these two appear to be pretty happy.
Prior to Luna, Waterhouse dated Bradley Cooper for about two years. E! News exclusively revealed that the former couple called it quits in March 2015 because they weren't on the same page.
"They remain friends but they both want different things right now," a source told E! News at the time. The source added that the American Sniper wanted to start a family, but "Suki isn't ready."
"She loves Bradley and he loves her but she's so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom," the insider added.
Cooper eventually met and fell in love with model Irina Shayk, and the two are expecting their first child together.
According to some reports, Waterhouse and Luna have been connected since August 2015, when they were spotted getting cozy in London.