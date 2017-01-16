Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Make First Official Public Appearance as a Couple Since Dream Kardashian's Birth

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are doing it big in the Big Apple!

The couple made their first official public appearance together since the birth of their daughter, Dream Kardashian, Sunday. Chyna was slated to appear at Sapphire nightclub, and in honor of her big night out she made sure to document the entire night on Snapchat. Ready to show off her hard work, Chyna donned a skintight, lacy jumpsuit that emphasized her curves. She gave fans a very close look at her risqué ensemble by panning up and down with her camera.

Rob kept his look casual, choosing all-black sweats for a night out with his fiancée.