Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Welcome a Son

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have one more reason to celebrate the New Year, thanks to their newborn son. One month after they celebrated daughter Harper Hammer's second birthday, the couple welcomed their second child Sunday, Jan. 15, People reports.
Elizabeth announced her pregnancy during the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Before hitting the red carpet with her husband, the Bird Bakery founder and CEO shared the news with her 30,000 Instagram followers. "Dressed and ready for the premiere of #Freefire," Elizabeth, 34, wrote in the caption. "And the premiere of baby Hammer Number 2!"
Later that night, E! News' Marc Malkin chatted with the parents-to-be at the Free Fire premiere, but neither star would reveal the child's sex. "It's a healthy baby so far, and that's all that matters," Armie said. As he put his hand on Elizabeth's belly, the actor added, "By the way, this is five-and-a-half months. Can we talk about that for a second? This is me after a big meal!"
Flash forward two weeks later to when Armie accidentally revealed Baby No. 2's sex during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Birth of a Nation. With a last name like Hammer, Armie wanted to choose the baby's name carefully. "We're thinking Jack," the actor told Jimmy Kimmel, joking he could also call him "Michael Charles, and he can just go by M.C."
"Are you really thinking about that?" Jimmy asked.
"I think I just gave away our baby name?" Armie said. "I'm in so much trouble!"
E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with Armie again in October, where the 30-year-old Nocturnal Animals actor laughed at his Jimmy Kimmel Live! surprise. "I didn't announce the sex of the baby, but...yeah," Armie said, adding that the revelation "was basically, 100 percent, my fault."
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Armie also said he didn't understand why some stars try to keep obvious milestones private. "You create the demand for the supply," he said. "If you just sort of go, 'Guess what? We're pregnant!' Everyone goes, 'Hey, that's great!' And no one cares. They just go about their lives."
It's too soon to say whether the couple will have a third child. But one thing is certain: "My wife is like a professional pregnant woman," Armie said. "She doesn't get tired. She doesn't get sick. She doesn't complain. She still exercises. She seems like she loves being pregnant and is built to be pregnant. She really enjoys it. She will tell me, 'I really like being pregnant. I feel great.'"
Rest assured, Armie and Elizabeth are ready for anything that comes their way. "I don't know if our daughter's easy or if we've just been winging it the right way, but we haven't had too much of a plan," the Lone Ranger actor said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "and it's all kind of gone all right."