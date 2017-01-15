No, Selena Gomez Did Not Just Tease Brand New Music: Why Her Fans Are Freaking Out

Selena Gomez really needs to stop playing with our hearts.

The 24-year-old pop singer almost just made this Sunday night that much sweeter by teasing a snippet of what sounds like brand new music, but alas... we've been duped.

In a candid video shared to Instagram, the 24-year-old songstress is seen dancing with Julia Michaels and lipsyncing to a track (that sounds eerily similar to Selena's unmistakeable voice) being played in a music studio. As it turns out, the talented artist behind the pop jam is Michaels, Gomez's close friend and songwriter behind "Good For You."

She captioned the moment, "When the people who changed your life create magic @imjmichaels @tranterjustin I'm so happy for you guys -one of my favorite songs they have ever written"

Within seconds, fans flocked to the comments section in excitement for Selena's highly-anticipated return to the music scene. Sorry we had to break the bad news, Selenators.