Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sheer Lingerie Top to Jessica Alba & Cash Warren's Pajama Party

by Corinne Heller

Kourtney Kardashian

AKM-GSI

No onesies for Kourtney Kardashian this time!

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has rocked a comfy one-piece before, she opted for a sexier look while attending Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's pajama party to celebrate his 38th birthday at the couple's Los Angeles home Saturday night. While the hosts and most of the guests wore printed onesies, Kourtney sported a sheer, black, embroidered lingerie top, paired with an open silk black pajama shirt and matching pants.

She posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself hanging out with fellow guests and friends John Legend, who wore a fried chicken-printed zip-up onesie,  Chrissy Teigen, who wore a onesie printed with the KFC logo.

"Pajama jammy jam," Kourtney wrote.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

"The best part of a pajama jam party is my hair and makeup people trying to make a look out of a kfc onesie," Teigen joked on Twitter.

Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

Deep fried Pajama Jammy Jam

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Alba wore a money-printed onesie while Warren wore a black one with gold stripes.

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Pajamas, Birthday Party

Instagram / Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Pajamas, Birthday Party

Instagram / Jessica Alba

The party also featured beer pong and cornhole games.

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Pajamas, Birthday Party

Instagram / Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Pajamas, Birthday Party

Instagram / Jessica Alba

Other celebrity guests included Johnny KnoxvilleNicole Richie and husband Joel Madden and Rachel Zoe.

"Love you babe!" Alba wrote on Facebook. "Last nights Pajama jammy jam was a blast! Love celebrating you with an epic pizza pajama game night! #happybirthdayCash."

