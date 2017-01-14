Miley Cyrus Throws Liam Hemsworth and Noah Cyrus the ''Best Party Ever'' For Their Birthdays

When your little sis and husband-to-be's birthdays fall five days apart, why not celebrate both at the same time?!

That's exactly what Miley Cyrus did Friday evening, when she threw a blowout bash for Noah Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth complete with larger-than-life pizzas, tattoos and you guessed it... weed goodie bags.

The pop star's sister turned 17 on Jan. 8, just days before Liam rang in his 27th birthday last night. Photos shared by partygoers feature the duo alongside Flaming Lips frontman and Miley's close pal Wayne Coyne (whose birthday is also Jan. 13), decked out in all-black costumes and blowing out the candles on one fancy cake.

Inspired by hip hop group N.W.A., the party appeared to be themed "N.W.L" after Noah, Wayne and Liam's first initials. Guests also enjoyed a second custom cake baked in the shape of a a black hat and gold chain with "N.W.L" frosted across it.