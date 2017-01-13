Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Divorce Finalized

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage is finally over following a turbulent divorce process.

The actress had filed papers to end their 15-month union in May 2016. At a hearing Friday, which neither she nor Depp attended, a judge signed papers to finalize their divorce.

The judge also denied a motion Depp's attorney had filed to have Heard pay the actor's attorney fees, E! News has learned.

The news comes about five months after the former couple reached a settlement. A day before the divorce was finalized, Amber filed papers requesting that Depp be deposed if the court did not enter the settlement agreement as a judgment at Friday's hearing.

"It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, 'Our long national nightmare is over,' Heard's attorney tells E! News.