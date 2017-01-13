Gwen Stefani Sued for $25 Million Over ''Spark the Fire''

Gwen Stefani's former hairstylist is not a fan of her 2014 song "Spark the Fire"—mostly because he says he wrote it and got no credit!

E! News obtained the documents in which Richard Morrill is suing the former No Doubt singer for $25 million, claiming she stole his lyrics for the pop hit she collaborated on with Pharrell Williams. In fact, he's also suing the producer for not "supervising Stefani" in the writing process.

In the docs, Morrill claims he gave Stefani a copy of his song "Who's Got My Lightah" in 1998 after she heard it on the sound system while he was styling her hair. He helped write and record the song for his band L.A.P.D. at the time and says she copied the chorus for the 2014 hit, changing "Who's got my lightah," into "Who got the lighter? Let's spark the fire," pronouncing fire as"fi-ya."