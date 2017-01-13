Kirsten Dunst's Road to Engagement: ''Crying Over Boys'' & Coming Into Her Own Before Finding Happiness With Jesse Plemons

"I actually had some worries about [their breakup]," Sam Raimi, who directed the pair in all three of the O.G. Spider-Man films (before he became Amazing), told The Sydney Morning-Herald in 2007 after Spider-Man 3 came out.

"They apparently began dating with each other, I think, in the middle of the first movie...although I didn't know it at the time...but definitely they eventually broke up before the second movie. I was concerned they wouldn't get the same chemistry back, but it was just me worrying.

"They really like each other, I think, very much. And that relationship probably just added to their ability to trust each other."

They were consummate pros, too, looking quite comfortable with each other as they proceeded to do press for Spider-Man 2 and 3 over the next five years.

Asked at the Spider-Man 3 premiere if it was easier doing press with Maguire and Raimi, because they'd known each other for so long, she told a reporter, "Yes, 'cause we can wink at each other and have a camaraderie that's, you know, stronger over the course of three movies."

Meanwhile, James Franco, the other side of the cinematic love triangle in the films, was just as jealous as Harry Osborne!

"Tobey and Kirsten became a couple around that time," the actor recalled in a joint interview with Raimi for Playboy in 2013. "I had a crush on Kirsten, and I think I was upset about that as well....Tobey was mad at me for a while. By the second film, we were cool, but that's another reason I felt hurt, with you [Raimi] giving Tobey all the attention...You were the father who wouldn't give me the love I needed."

Such a brief relationship, so many residual feelings!