5 Days, 5 Ways: Jessica Biel Goes Nude—No, It's Not What You Think

The cold weather isn't keeping celebrities from stepping out in style.
In fact, we've witnessed more than a few eye-catching outfits. From daytime event wear to classic date night looks, there was something for everyone in this week's roundup of celeb street style. Good news: We've combined this week's best ensembles with the best sales, so you can get these looks for less. Check them out!
Even though it's easy to sacrifice fashion for warmth on cold days, Hilary Duffwas a shining example of how to bundle up on Monday. With Aquazarra thigh-high boots, a black denim skirt, cream sweater, an ombre, polka-dot scarf and a red lip, the actress gives us the perfect casual winter look.
Get the look: Urbancode Super Long Faux Fur Scarf, Now $114
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
On Tuesday, Loving star Ruth Negga stepped out with the Sonia Rykiel Leopard Print Fur Coat paired with an olive skirt and camel suede pumps. The neutral toned ensemble, mid-length skirt and the short haircut appear lady-like and classy, while the leopard print offers an edgy, glamorous twist.
Get the look: boohoo Boutique Amber Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat, Now $74
BlayzenPhotos / AKM-GSI
Gabrielle Union had a week full of head-turning outfits, but this one is our favorite. The Being Mary Jane actress stunned in a floral mid-length dress paired with the Alena Akhmadullina Beaded Silk Fur Coat (a jaw-dropping alternative to winter outerwear) and satin sandals in NYC.
Get the look: Zara Short Floral Studio Slip Dress, Now $29.99
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jessica Biel was refreshing with her springtime look on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday. The actress was photographed in a Max Mara Manuela Camel Hair Wrap Coat and Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony patent-leather sandals—a classic look worthy of the investment. She later revealed a beautiful floral dress with a plunging neckline on set, reminding us that spring isn't too far away.
Get the look: Guilty Soles KYLIE Strappy Heel, $39.95
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Geometric prints are in full effect. As a co-host of an event for Tome, Swavorski and Freedom For All, January Jones wore the Tome 'Geometric Print Oversized' jumpsuit with a black leather belt. We love this jumpsuit, but the belt was an important accessory for a flattering fit. For a similar look, try a wide leg jumpsuit in a fun print or color, adding gold hoops for '70s vibes.
Get the look: DIANE VON FURSTENBERG Viona jumpsuit, Now$179
What was your favorite look of the week?