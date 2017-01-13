Selena Gomez's Comeback Year Is in Full Swing: Romance and Photo Shoots and Collaborations (Oh My!)

Selena Gomez is proving 2017 is already her year.

After the singer and actress took some time away from the spotlight in 2016, she's looking, feeling and emanating a positive change and not letting anyone stand in her way.

From high-fashion campaign collaborations to new romances (The Weeknd, we're looking at you) to sexy photo shoots and even a little bit of new music, SelGo is on a roll, and there's no stopping her now.

Here's how she's already making her massive comeback and proving 2017 is hers for the taking: