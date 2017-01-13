The Hilarious Way Ryan Reynolds Is Campaigning for 2017 Oscar Despite Golden Globes Loss

Ryan Reynolds may not have won a Golden Globe, but he's still aiming for the more prestigious gold prize: An Oscar.

The actor posted on his Twitter page a "For Your Consideration" highlight reel for Deadpool Thursday. Members of the Academy of Motion Arts Pictures & Sciences have until Friday afternoon to vote for nominees for the 2017 Oscars. The nominations will be announced Jan. 24 and the ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 26.

The highlight reel boasts that it took major efforts, including "600 lbs of chimichangas," "4 pairs of assless chaps," and "12 humiliating minutes on a casting couch" to make the R-rated superhero comedy film Deadpool.