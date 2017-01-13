Jason Sudeikis Reveals Son Otis' Hilarious Name for Beyoncé

One of the smallest members of the Beyhive is Beyoncé's biggest fans.

Jason Sudeikis revealed during a game of "The Book of Lies" on Watch What Happens Live Thursday that he and Olivia Wilde's son Otis Sudeikis is obsessed with Beyoncé. So much so, in fact, that Otis has given the Lemonade songstress a special name: Beyoncé Boobies. Sadly, little Otis hasn't been able to meet his favorite celebrity just yet.

"She sent him a signed photo for his second birthday though, which is pretty adorable," the Horrible Bosses actor said. "His second birthday was a Beyoncé-themed party. It was great."