Watch Tom Brady Make Everyday Things Look ''Epic'' in First Super Bowl Ad

  • By
  • &

by Bruna Nessif |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Robin Thicke, Paula Patton, GRAMMYS 2014

Robin Thicke & Paula Patton in Heated Custody Battle, Judge Denies Actress' Request to Limit Custody After Spanking Incident

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body 101

Khloe Kardashian Inspires Will and Stephanie to Reach Their Goals in Revenge Body Premiere: Watch the Recap!

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik, Instagram

The First Look of Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's Fifty Shades Darker Music Video Is Finally Here!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Anything can look extra cool with some special effects. Right, Tom Brady?

The New England Patriots quarterback stars in an Intel commercial that is also the first Super Bowl ad released on the internet, and the 30-second spot illustrates how much more "epic" our everyday activities would be if we could just add some slow-motion and background music.

From yawning to brushing his teeth to flipping pancakes in the morning, Intel helps make all of Brady's activities seem like a crazy NFL play that is deserving of a replay.

Did we mention there's an adorable dog, too?

Watch

The Evolution of Tom Brady's Hair

As fans prepare for this year's sure-to-be entertaining ads, Lady Gaga is getting all the details ready for her big performance.

The 30-year-old singer posted on her Instagram page Friday a photo of herself rehearsing on a stage with her musicians and crew for their highly anticipated halftime performance. "30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga," she wrote.

Lady Gaga wore a red and white tracksuit with her stage name printed in the back and her blond hair swept up in a messy bun.

The singer announced in September she would perform at the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show, saying, "It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA."

Super Bowl LI will take place Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium Houston and air live on Fox.

TAGS/ Tom Brady , Super Bowl , Top Stories