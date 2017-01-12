The First Look of Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's Fifty Shades Darker Music Video Is Finally Here!

The very first look of Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's highly anticipated music video is finally here, and chances are it'll have you feeling fifty shades of blue (but in the best way possible, of course).

The blond superstar took to Instagram to wish her pal and recent collaborator a very happy birthday, while also treating fans to their first glimpse of the video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," off of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

"HAPPY Z DAY," Swift captions a dramatic blue photo of the two standing back-to-back. OK, so we don't get much, but it's something, which as we know, is always better than nothing.