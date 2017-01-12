Ed Sheeran Says He Lost 50 Pounds By Cutting Out This One Thing From His Diet

Ed Sheeran is back from his year-long hiatus, and while his time off included a lot of exciting adventures, it also apparently included some unwelcome changes to the singer's body.

"I doubled in size," the English crooner shared during his interview with The Breakfast Club this morning. "Sweatpants were the only things that fit and I thought everything had shrunk in the wash, but it hadn't."

Sheeran explained that he didn't realize he would "balloon" during his break from the industry, and so made the decision to cut off one very specific thing that seemed to help him lose 50 (!) pounds.

"It was the beer," the 25-year-old revealed. "Well, I'm back on beer now, because I'm fine, but I cut out beer for a bit and started exercising which was quite weird." He added, "I didn't realize how much I burned on stage. I stopped touring and I just ballooned instantly."