Dev Patel, Nicholas Hoult and Other Celebs Who Totally Longbottomed

Warner Bros.; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
If you looking up "Neville Longbottomed" in the dictionary, well, you probably won't find anything. Consider this our official notice to Webster and his cronies at the Dictionary factory.
But if you use the official E! News dictionary, you'll find To Neville Longbottom (verb): The act of a male celebrity pulling off an amazing transformation from nerdy to hot. Much like the butterfly, many actors start off as shy, awkward caterpillar, snuggled into their cocoons of nerdiness, only to grow to shed their skin and emerge a beautiful, hunky, sword-wielding man.
Consider it just another injustice of the sexes that these guys have to do practically nothing to age gracefully, like a fine wine. But as we can do nothing to stop it, we instead study these transformations as the science experiments that they are. Matthew Lewis may have put the phenomenon on the map, but he's certainly not the only one to shock us with their surprise makeovers.
Nicholas Hoult
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
About a Boy was a rough period for the future ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lawrence. But, sure, it would be hard for anyone to stand next to Hugh Grant's dimples and still come out looking okay. Luckily he, like, went through puberty and stuff, and it all turned out great. He got to date (and break up with) J Law after all.
Gareth Cattermole/Todd Williamson/Getty Images
We're never going to sleep on Slumdog Millionaire again. We know the point of his Golden Globes presenting gig was to ooh and aww at the cuteness of his Lion costar Sunny Pawar, but all we could think was holy crap is that what Dev Patel looks like now? This long hair is working. For. Him.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Denise Truscello/WireImage
Drizzy's transformation from nerdy Degrassi teen to full-on hunk is a tale as old as time, but it deserves to be told again and again. Sure, he still has a penchant for oddly-knit sweaters, but at least he fills them out a lot better now.
Alfred Enoch
Warner Bros.; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
This transformation is otherwise known as the-other-guy-from-Harry-Potter-who-got-hot. Or, if that doesn't ring a bell, how about that-guy-from-How-to-Get-Away-With-Murder-used-to-be-a-nerdy-child-actor? They must put something in the water over at the Middleton University School of Law.
Kevin From Mean Girls
Paramount Pictures; Instagram
His real name is Rajiv Surendra, but we didn't expect you to know that. The guy who was once a super bossy mathlete with rap ambitions is now a super attractive guy who maybe has rap ambitions and whose math skills are undetermined. Peruse his Instagram if you'd like to see more.
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Hey guys, betcha didn't know Tom Cruise used to look like this! What a Cinderella story, eh?
Todd Williamson/Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Bear with us, guys. We know that Zac Efron was widely regarded as a hunk-and-a-half when he first sashayed onto the small screen in High School Musical, but when we look back at him with our current knowledge of his hotness, we can't help but laugh. If only our 2005 selves knew what a treat we were in for.