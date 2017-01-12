Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Adopts a Baby Girl

The Little Big Town family just got bigger.
Member Kimberly Schlapman and husband Stephen Schlapman have adopted a baby girl, their second child, in a domestic adoption, her country music band's rep told The Tennessean.
Kimberly, 47, surprised fans by posting on Instagram Thursday a photo of her and Stephen with the newborn and their first child, daughter Daisy Pearl Schlapman, 9, sitting in front of a fireplace.
"The New Year brought our family new love," Kimberly wrote. "We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace."
She joined the family on New Year's Eve, days after big sister Daisy asked Santa Claus for a baby at Christmas, the Little Big Town rep said.
"Little Big Town just got a little bit bigger," read a post on Little Big Town's Instagram page. "Introducing baby Dolly. We love you angel."
Little Big Town members and married couple Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, who have a 6-year-old son, Elijah, also shared sweet personal messages.
"Dolly Grace, you don't even know how much you are already loved," she wrote on Instagram.
"Meet the newest member of the LBT family... Dolly Grace," Westbrook said. "We love you lil' Dolly!!"