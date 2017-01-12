Why Feud Will Never Tackle Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry in Future Installments

"I think that's a big part of this show, which is what Hollywood does to women as they age, which is just a microcosm of what happens to women as they age—whether they become invisible. I think with this film, we've touched on that in a very profound way," Lange said. "I mean, Joan was 10 years younger when this takes place than I am now, and yet her career was finished because of her age. I think what we've tried to do is somehow investigate what that does to a woman."

While the show will take care to lovingly recreate a bygone era in Hollywood's history, this isn't a project that intends to simply romanticize the past. "I think the show is deeply modern, actually. I think it's delicious in its celebration of a town that was less crowded, but I don't think it romanticizes. I think it calls it out for its truisms," executive producer Dede Garnder admitted. "It was brutal, these women were treated brutally and made to treat one another brutally. Seemingly, this was the only way someone was going to get ahead, and I don't think much as changed in that regard. "