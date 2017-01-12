Kendall Jenner Addresses Rumors That She Got Plastic Surgery

She continued, "Anyway, I left all of the makeup on because we were so rushed and I went out and did my thing. I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty. All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction—look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!' I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn't even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like 'Oh, so she's defending herself—she must be guilty.' Kylie saw it all unfold and felt bad, so she went on Snapchat and took the blame."

Kendall argued that she's already a model, so going under the knife would not be to her benefit.

"It's all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense," she said. "It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose."