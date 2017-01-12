Kirsten Dunst Is Engaged to Fargo Co-Star Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst has a wedding to plan!

E! News has learned that the Hidden Figures actress is engaged to her former Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons. Dunst's rep declined to comment.

News of the couple's engagement was first reported by Page Six Tuesday, with Dunst's mom later confirming it via her private Facebook page.

The 34-year-old actress recently showed off her gorgeous engagement ring at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

During her appearance, the blonde beauty wore a haute couture pewter gown by Ralph and Russo and donned jewels by Chopard.

The actress gave a better glimpse of her sparkler days later on The Late Late Show.

Dunst and Plemons have kept their relationship mostly under wraps since they were spotted kissing in May, about a month after she and Garrett Hedlund called it quits.