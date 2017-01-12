Law and Order: SVU's Benson-Tucker Twist Leaves the Fandom Divided

Law & Order: SVU said goodbye to #Tuckson, the coupling of Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Tucker (Robert John Burke), leaving fans just as divided as they were when the coupling took shape in season 17.

Tucker told Benson he was thinking about retiring, which seemed to rattle the SVU boss. A few episodes earlier she said things were complicated between the two. "You know, maybe we're in different places right now. I did get a little scared about the retirement. And Ed, you know, this job, this is who I am," she said to him.

"I tried, Ed. And I know you tried too, but if we've both been trying this hard…I have this little boy who needs me, who needs his mother and I have to give him all the attention and all the time and all the love that I have," she said.