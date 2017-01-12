2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations Announced

William Gray/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Mandy Moore has been named host of the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards.
The actress and singer will take the stage Feb. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The annual ceremony celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design.
"I am honored to be hosting this year's ceremony. I've always been in awe of my costume designers and am especially thrilled to be working with the brilliant Hala Bahmet on our series This Is Us," Moore, 32, said in a statement. "I'm excited to join in celebrating the art of costume design and help shine a spotlight on the artists who are so essential to character creation."
The complete list of nominees was also announced Thursday.
A number of winners have already been announced:
• Meryl Streep will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award.
• Jeffrey Kurland will receive the Career Achievement Award.
• Lois DeArmond will receive the Distinguished Service Award.
• Ret Turner will be posthumously inducted into the Guild's Hall of Fame.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Rebecca Hale
Captain Fantastic, Courtney Hoffman
La La Land, Mary Zophres
Lion, Cappi Ireland
Nocturnal Animals, Arianne Phillips
Excellence in Period Film
The Dressmaker, Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson
Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle
Hail, Caesar!, Mary Zophres
Hidden Figures, Renee Ehrlich Kalfus
Jackie, Madeline Fontaine
Excellence in Fantasy Film
Doctor Strange, Alexandra Byrne
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood
Kubo and the Two Strings, Deborah Cook
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Colleen Atwood
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Crossman and Glyn Dillion
Outstanding Contemporary Television Series
American Horror Story: Roanoke, Lou Eyrich and Helen Huang
Empire, Paolo Nieddu
Grace & Frankie, Allyson B. Fanger
House of Cards, Johanna Argan and Kemal Harris
Transparent, Marie Schley
Outstanding Period Television Series
The Crown, Michele Clapton
Penny Dreadful, Gabriella Pescucci
Stranger Things (Series), Kimberly Adams and Malgosia Turzanska
Westworld (Pilot), Trish Summerville
Westworld (Series), Ane Crabtree
Outstanding Fantasy Television Series
Game of Thrones, Michele Clapton and April Ferry
The Man in the High Castle, J.R. Hawbaker
Once Upon a Time, Eduardo Castro
Sleepy Hollow, Mairi Chisholm
The Walking Dead, Eulyn C. Womble
Excellence in Short Form Design
Beyoncé: "Hold Up," B. Åkerlund
Dos Equis: "The Most Interesting Man in the World - Mission to Mars," Julie Vogel
Dos Equis: "The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti," Liz Botes
H&M: "Come Together" featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson, Milena Canonero
Pepsi: "Momotaro" Episode Four, featuring Jude Law, Ami Goodheart
For the fourteenth year in a row, LACOSTE will return as the presenting sponsor of the CDGA, which is produced by JumpLine. "I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards," Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild Local #892, said in a statement to E! News Thursday. "Costume design in film and television continues to be a major part of the storytelling process. We look forward to celebrating the work of our members, as well as this year's honorees, at our awards gala on Feb. 21."