Kim Kardashian's Robbery in Paris: A Summary of the Case So Far

As Kim Kardashian rang in a new year, the investigation into her Paris robbery also produced many new developments.

Three months ago in the early hours of Oct. 3 in France, the reality star was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint in her hotel room at the celebrity-favored Hôtel de Pourtalès by masked men dressed as police officers. To gain entry, five men allegedly poured into the hotel, handcuffed the solo concierge, threatened him with a weapon and forced him to open Kardashian's room.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kim recalled during a promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

After stealing one of Kardashian's rings, a 20-carat diamond worth an estimated $4.49 million, as well as a jewelry box, valued at an estimated $5.6 million, the thieves left the tied-up reality star alive in the bathroom and fled.