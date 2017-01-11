Blake Shelton to Perform at the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Blake Shelton is taking his act to the 2017 People's Choice Awards.
The 40-year-old "Came Here to Forget" singer will perform live at the Microsoft Theater L.A. Live on CBS Jan. 18. Shelton, who won his first People's Choice Award in 2016 for Favorite Male Country Artist, is nominated for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album (If I'm Honest) this year. He joins previously announced performers Fifth Harmony.
Shelton has been nominated for 11 People's Choice Awards since 2012.
Joel McHale is hosting the annual show, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Confirmed attendees include Kristen Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hanks, Boris Kodjoe, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Paxton, Tyler Perry, Adam Rodriguez, John Stamos, Wilmer Valderrama and Kerry Washington. More performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.
The Voice is also in the running for Favorite Competition TV Show.
Voting has closed for most categories, but will remain open online for Favorite New TV Comedy, Favorite New TV Drama and Favorite Year End Blockbuster until the night of Jan. 18.
Shelton also announced the Doing It to Country Songs tour Tuesday, featuring special guests RaeLynn and Sundance Head. "Yeehaaw!!" Shelton tweeted. "You're gonna want to see this."
It's shaping up to be a busy year. Three days after he performs at the People's Choice Awards, Shelton will perform as part of Luke Bryan's "Crash My Playa" on the Riviera Maya in Mexico.