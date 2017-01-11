Drunk Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Nearly Gets Into an Airplane Fight

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett had a little too much fun on her flight.
The reality star was flying back to Los Angeles from Las Vegas Tuesday and revealed to a cameraman that she nearly got into a fight on the plane. According to footage obtained by TMZ, Kendra and another woman started taking shots of tequila.
"I almost got in a fight with this woman on the plane. I was coming back from Vegas. It's a 45-minute flight and we're a little drunk. We are—me and this girl," Kendra says in the video. "This woman who is a prude f--king bitch says, 'We can hear you loud enough.'"
Apparently Kendra and her seat mate, who were at the front, had gotten a little rowdy for certain people's liking. As a result, the anonymous woman in the back told Kendra and her friend to quiet down. "Me and this girl were having fun, having some drinks on the plane and the woman in the back row was jealous as f--k that she couldn't party with us," Kendra adds.
The Kendra on Top star walked away from LAX unscathed but certainly annoyed. Fortunately, no one was kicked off the flight, the same of which can't be said about other celebrities. Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy was booted from a flight over the summer for acting too intoxicated. Kennedy and co-star LaLa Kent got into a screaming argument at the airport and right before the gate to their flight to Los Angeles closed, an airline worker told Kennedy he could not board the plane because he was too drunk.
Other celebrities who have been kicked off flights include Christian Slater, David Hasselhoff, Naomi Campbell and Josh Duhamel.