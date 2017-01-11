Flipping Out Star Jenni Pulos﻿ Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After IVF and Infertility Struggle

Congratulations to Jenni Pulos!

The 44-year-old, who serves as the home makeover project manager on the Bravo reality show Flipping Out, is pregnant with her and husband Dr. Jonathan Nassos' second child, another girl.

The two are parents to daughter Aliana Marika, 3. Pulos revealed the news Wednesday, posting on her Instagram page a photo of her showcasing her baby bump while standing next to her little girl. Pulos sports a T-shirt that reads "Lil Sis," while Aliana is wearing a pink tutu and a shirt that reads "Big Sis."

"Miracles are everywhere!" Pulos wrote. "Thanking God and everyone whose kindness and support helped more than you will ever know ♥ #LoveHelpers."

Pulos told People she is expecting a baby girl. In her photo, her daughter stands in front of a bunch of pink balloons.