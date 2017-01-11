Ed Sheeran Covers The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song Beautifully

Capital FM; Warner Bros. Television
Capital FM; Warner Bros. Television
Now this is a story all about how Ed Sheeran covered the ultimate TV song from your childhood.
The 25-year-old singer appeared on Capital FM radio in his native U.K. this week and answered a listener's request to perform the rap theme to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, originally performed by main star Will Smith.
Sheeran then took out his guitar and performed a beautiful, acoustic, melodic version of the '90s track. A video of his performance was posted on the radio's YouTube page Wednesday.
"Oh, that was so fun!" Sheeran said.
During his sit-down, the singer also performed one of his new songs, "Shape of You." He released the track, as well as another, "Castle on the Hill," last week.
They are featured on his new, third studio album Divide, or ÷. Sheen unveiled the 12-song tracklist Wednesday.
"Truly overwhelmed with the reaction to these new songs," Sheeran wrote on Instagram last weekend. "I've never had anything like this, thank you for your wonderful messages. Now please blast them out as loud as you can from every speaker you can find, as many times as you can!
During his Capital FM interview, Sheeran revealed will continue his return to the music scene with an appearance on The Late Late Show host's viral Carpool Karaoke segment.
"I've been in touch with James Corden about this for three years because he wanted me to do the first one, and I just wasn't around," he said. "I can confirm that at some point this year I will be doing Carpool Karaoke."