Is Kim Kardashian Getting Her Own Snapple Flavor?

Is Kim Kardashian expanding her empire?
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Snapchatted a refrigerator full of a variety of beverages, including Snapple. Kim zoomed in on one set of Snapples, which revealed a very unique label.
"Do you guys see something so special?" Kim narrated in her Snapchat video. "It's called Kim's Peach RoyalTEA."
The flavor, which is diet, has special label that includes a picture of an animation Kim from her mobile app Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. There's also a crown above "diet" and a peach emoji that is not only representative of the flavor but also a reference to some of Kim's curves. In the background of the video, North West can be heard talking.
Could Kim be getting her very own Snapple flavor or is it simply a label made just for her? E! News has reached out to Snapple for comment.
The reality star's love of Peach Snapple isn't a secret, as she tweeted about her fandom last year. "Diet peach Snapple is my everything! Go figure I would love the peach," she wrote.
Kim made her way back into the public sphere right after the New Year, returning slowly but surely to all her favorite social media platforms. Despite stepping out for dates with husband Kanye West, Kim won't really be back until she makes her first scheduled public appearance, which just so happens to be this Friday. Kim is confirmed to attend The Masterclass featuring close friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in Dubai.
The E! star's first public appearance is certainly a daring one, traveling across the world for her friend and fans, but would Kim have it any other way? Probably not, especially considering the A-plus selfies she'll score after getting a total makeover.
The event itself is an intimate affair where everyone in the class "is a VIP." General admission tickets start at $499.99.
