Andy Cohen Heading to Fox for Love Connection Revival

Andy Cohen is adding another job to his ever-growing resume, but this one's on Fox. Cohen will host and co-executive producer the new version of Love Connection, the relationship game show that ran from 1983-1994 with a brief revival in 1998. The Bachelor's Mike Fleiss is executive producing the series.

"I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection, and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people's personal lives," said Cohen.

Fox's revival of Love Connection will premiere in the summer of 2017.