Octavia Spencer Skipped "All That" Underwear for the Golden Globes and Here's How Casey Affleck Reacted

As if we needed another reason to fall madly in love with Octavia Spencer...
The Hidden Figures star took a seat on Ellen DeGeneres' set to dish on Sunday's Golden Globes, where she was a celebrated nominee. The actress made a sartorial splash in a custom tuxedo designed by friend Laura Boschi, but it seems what she wasn't wearing made all the difference for Spencer's big night.
"I don't think I've ever been to an awards show and had as much fun as I did this time," she told DeGeneres. "Well, I chose to wear a tuxedo and in doing that, I was able to be freer. Less underwear. A lot less underwear."
Her newfound cheer showed.
"I was just radiant. Everybody was like, 'You're so happy!' They thought it was because of the box office and I'm thinking, 'My feet don't hurt and I am not cinched. It was wonderful," she recalled. "More women need to say, 'You know what—we're going to wear the pantsuit."
Soon, Spencer's secret was out. "I bumped into Casey Affleck and I told him," she said. "He said, 'You look radiant'...before I knew it, I was telling him, 'You know why I'm happy? I'm not wearing all that underwear'...probably speaking too much."
Fortunately for everyone, DeGeneres found a photo of the exact moment the actress divulged her secret.
"Oh my God! That's it!" she said of a shot of her and the Golden Globe winner, who was laughing out loud.
Not all heroes wear capes—or underwear.