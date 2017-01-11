Octavia Spencer Skipped "All That" Underwear for the Golden Globes and Here's How Casey Affleck Reacted

As if we needed another reason to fall madly in love with Octavia Spencer...

The Hidden Figures star took a seat on Ellen DeGeneres' set to dish on Sunday's Golden Globes, where she was a celebrated nominee. The actress made a sartorial splash in a custom tuxedo designed by friend Laura Boschi, but it seems what she wasn't wearing made all the difference for Spencer's big night.

"I don't think I've ever been to an awards show and had as much fun as I did this time," she told DeGeneres. "Well, I chose to wear a tuxedo and in doing that, I was able to be freer. Less underwear. A lot less underwear."